'THE SINGLE LARGEST TAX BILL EVER'

World's Richest Man Says He Will Finally Pay A Little Bit Of Tax, As A Treat
Elon Musk said he's paying a bunch of money in taxes this year after selling billions worth of Tesla shares in November.

Elon Musk tweeted that he's set to pay roughly $11 billion in taxes this year.

  • CNBC initially reported that Musk paid $7 billion in state and federal taxes this year, with an additional $5 billion paid by January 2022.
  • Musk doesn't draw a salary and gets stock awards instead. Some experts say he was due to pay a big tax amount on expiring stock options next year, and liquidating those now and paying tax on it this year might've saved him a higher tax rate in the future.
  • Musk didn't pay any federal income tax in 2018 and paid $455 million in taxes in the last four years.

Musk has been in a highly publicized feud with United States Senator Elizabeth Warren over the past month regarding his taxes.

Warren called out the Tesla CEO to "stop freeloading off everyone else," which prompted him to call her "Senator Karen."

