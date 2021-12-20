'THE SINGLE LARGEST TAX BILL EVER'
World's Richest Man Says He Will Finally Pay A Little Bit Of Tax, As A Treat
The Lede
Elon Musk tweeted that he's set to pay roughly $11 billion in taxes this year.
Key Details
- CNBC initially reported that Musk paid $7 billion in state and federal taxes this year, with an additional $5 billion paid by January 2022.
- Musk doesn't draw a salary and gets stock awards instead. Some experts say he was due to pay a big tax amount on expiring stock options next year, and liquidating those now and paying tax on it this year might've saved him a higher tax rate in the future.
- Musk didn't pay any federal income tax in 2018 and paid $455 million in taxes in the last four years.
Additional Thoughts
Musk has been in a highly publicized feud with United States Senator Elizabeth Warren over the past month regarding his taxes.
Warren called out the Tesla CEO to "stop freeloading off everyone else," which prompted him to call her "Senator Karen."
Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021
Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021
And if you opened your eyes for 2 seconds, you would realize I will pay more taxes than any American in history this year— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021
