3035 members
Technology
Technology on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Musk And Bezos Scrap Over Who Gets To Be Space King
Other articles and videos you might like
The Merry Adventures Of Robinhood
Blind Woman Critiques A LG WM4500 Washing Machine And Finds It Very Inaccessible To The Blind
They can put all the bells and whistles in the world on a washing machine, yet can't make it accessible to the blind.
Machines Are Trained To Narrow Our Views, Not Broaden Them
One of the benefits of knowing how to speak machine is to condition ourselves to remember that the more simple minded and predictable we become, the more easily we fit into a default model.