43
+ digg
SPACE GHOST COAST TO COAST

Submitted by Adwait
The two wealthiest men in the world — Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — are bickering about their competing satellite internet projects, in an argument prompted by SpaceX's recent request to move some Starlink satellites to a lower orbit.

Other articles and videos you might like

3
+ digg
DAVID AND GOLIATH

Submitted by Adwait
Ostensibly, these actions were done to save small investors from themselves. But is that what's really going on? Or do Wall Street titans just not like it when regular people use tactics normally reserved for "experts" to make money?