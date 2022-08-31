Popular
data diving

The Most And Least Invasive Business Apps, Visualized

Darcy Jimenez avatar
Darcy Jimenez · · 581 reads
The apps you use are collecting more of your data than you realize.

Most of us download an app or sign up to a website without reading the terms and conditions — but you might be surprised (or horrified) by how much personal data you're actually signing away.

OnDeck looked at the privacy details of over 200 business apps in the Apple App Store to find out which collect the most and least data from their users.


Key Findings

  • According to OnDeck's research, Facebook Messenger is the most invasive, among the communications apps reviewed, collecting information from all the 32 possible data segments tracked.

  • PayPal is the worst for finance apps, requiring permissions for 26 data segments.

  • When it comes to content and files apps, Google drive ranks as the most invasive, collecting 19 data segments.

  • On average, marketing apps collect the most segments of any app type.


most invasive apps data

Use the interactive chart below to see the different types of data that each app collects from users.




Via OnDeck.

[Image credit: Thom Bradley / Unsplash]

