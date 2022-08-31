The Most And Least Invasive Business Apps, Visualized

Most of us download an app or sign up to a website without reading the terms and conditions — but you might be surprised (or horrified) by how much personal data you're actually signing away.

OnDeck looked at the privacy details of over 200 business apps in the Apple App Store to find out which collect the most and least data from their users.

Key Findings

According to OnDeck's research, Facebook Messenger is the most invasive, among the communications apps reviewed, collecting information from all the 32 possible data segments tracked.

PayPal is the worst for finance apps, requiring permissions for 26 data segments.

When it comes to content and files apps, Google drive ranks as the most invasive, collecting 19 data segments.

On average, marketing apps collect the most segments of any app type.

Use the interactive chart below to see the different types of data that each app collects from users.

Via OnDeck.

[Image credit: Thom Bradley / Unsplash]