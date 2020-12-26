12
SLACKING OFF

Submitted by Molly Bradley
The company said it was investigating and trying to resolve the issue, which caused disruptions for users as they returned to work after the holidays.

The Lede

"All hands are on deck on our end to further investigate," said the company this morning.

Key Details

  • As of around 10 AM, both users and the website Downdetector were reporting problems with Slack.
  • As of 12:30 PM Eastern, many users were able to reconnect, but Slack's performance was still shaky.
  • Slack is used by over 750,000 companies, with more than 10 million daily users.

