Latest iPhone 14 Leaks Make It Almost Certain That Some New Models Are Going To Be 'Notchless'

Latest iPhone 14 Leaks Make It Almost Certain That Some New Models Are Going To Be 'Notchless'
New images leaked on Twitter show what everyone seems to have been pointing to — no more notches.

ShrimpApplePro shared alleged CAD renderings of the yet-to-be-released iPhone 14 Pro Max from Apple, and it confirms recent speculations that the new iPhone will indeed be notchless.



Earlier this year 91mobiles reported that "the flagship iPhone will come with a pill-shaped cutout on the display and a smaller circular cutout to accommodate the Face ID sensors and selfie camera."


[91mobiles]


Another leak, from Max Weinbach, shows a similar design:


So we're pretty confident that the iPhone 14 Pro series will drop the notch — not certain, just because of the infinitesimal chance that all these sources are wrong — but it's very, very likely.

[TechRadar]

