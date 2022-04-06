HERE TODAY, GONE TOMORROW
Latest iPhone 14 Leaks Make It Almost Certain That Some New Models Are Going To Be 'Notchless'
1.2k reads | submitted by Adwait
ShrimpApplePro shared alleged CAD renderings of the yet-to-be-released iPhone 14 Pro Max from Apple, and it confirms recent speculations that the new iPhone will indeed be notchless.
Deleted the last one because of wrong calculation. 😬— ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 4, 2022
That’s why you should double check everything. pic.twitter.com/OG7uO1FBxK
Earlier this year 91mobiles reported that "the flagship iPhone will come with a pill-shaped cutout on the display and a smaller circular cutout to accommodate the Face ID sensors and selfie camera."
Another leak, from Max Weinbach, shows a similar design:
14 Pro and 14 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/39TMqVTFVc— Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) March 22, 2022
So we're pretty confident that the iPhone 14 Pro series will drop the notch — not certain, just because of the infinitesimal chance that all these sources are wrong — but it's very, very likely.
