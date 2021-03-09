401
A LONG AND HAPPY LIFE

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Finally, bigger batteries. But there's a catch.

The Lede

Per a leaked note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it looks like the iPhone 13 will debut a higher-capacity battery than the iPhone 12 — good news for users who have been frustrated with the lackluster battery life of the iPhone 12 models. The larger battery is expected to make the phones heavier, but it should be better able to handle the energy toll of 5G.

Key Details

  • In tests, the iPhone 12 mini battery lasts less than 7.5 hours at most. The iPhone 12 Pro Max lasts for over 10 hours, which is good by phone battery standards but not exceptional.
  • The iPhone 13 will be able to accommodate a larger battery thanks to a size reduction in other components: the SIM card slot will be integrated with the motherboard and the Face ID camera will be thinner.
  • Other expectations for the iPhone 13 include a faster A15 processor and a better camera.

