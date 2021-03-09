3922 members
iPhone 13 Leak Reveals The Battery Upgrade We've Been Waiting For
The LedePer a leaked note from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it looks like the iPhone 13 will debut a higher-capacity battery than the iPhone 12 — good news for users who have been frustrated with the lackluster battery life of the iPhone 12 models. The larger battery is expected to make the phones heavier, but it should be better able to handle the energy toll of 5G.
Key Details
The Source
