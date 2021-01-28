239
+ digg
POWER THROUGH

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
It's crazy to buy a new phone just to get a new battery, but was a replacement really the better bet?

The Lede

After using his iPhone X for three years, tech writer Rick Broida had two options: buying an entirely new iPhone or replacing his current phone's battery. Broida opted for the latter, paying $69 to have the battery replaced by Apple.

Key Details

  • According to Broida, the process was smooth and only took around two hours. His iPhone X is now working as good as new with its new battery.
  • Instead of getting a new phone, Broida believes that a battery replacement might be a good solution if a failing battery is a phone's only problem.
  • For the iPhone SE, iPhone 8 and earlier models, Apple charges only $49 for battery replacement.

Other articles and videos you might like