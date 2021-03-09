645
+ digg
THE MASK STAYS ON DURING FACE ID

Submitted by Adwait
Here's everything that will be included in the latest iPhone update that we know so far and how to download the public beta.

The Lede

iOS 14.5 updates include the ability for Apple Watch wearers to use Face ID with a mask on, new emojis, AirPlay integration for Apple Fitness Plus, updates to Siri and more. iPhone users can download the iOS 14.5 public beta version, which is still a little buggy, via Settings after enrolling their device in Apple's Beta Software Program (wide release is expected later this month). The iPhone 6s and later models are compatible.

Key Details

  • People wearing an unlocked Apple Watch can unlock their iPhone using Face ID, even if they're wearing a mask.
  • On the entertainment front, users can make Spotify their default music player instead of Apple Music. Additionally, iOS 14.5 adds PS5 and Xbox Series X console controller support.
  • iOS 14.5 will also provide dual SIM support, and, separately, it will force applications to ask users' permission to track their data.

Other articles and videos you might like

2
+ digg
How I got too much traffic

Submitted by Digg Editors
In the "top scoring view", the top few projects were monopolizing views and votes. Most people just weren't reading down the page enough to see the other ideas. In the "newest" view, an idea only had a little time to be seen before it was buried by bad ideas or even spam. Also, spammy/bad ideas were invincible to downvotes by virtue of being new.