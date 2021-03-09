3901 members
iOS 14.5's Coolest New Features — And When You Can Try Them On Your iPhone
The LedeiOS 14.5 updates include the ability for Apple Watch wearers to use Face ID with a mask on, new emojis, AirPlay integration for Apple Fitness Plus, updates to Siri and more. iPhone users can download the iOS 14.5 public beta version, which is still a little buggy, via Settings after enrolling their device in Apple's Beta Software Program (wide release is expected later this month). The iPhone 6s and later models are compatible.
Key Details
