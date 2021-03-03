3783 members
Technology
Technology on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
I Have One Of The Most Advanced Prosthetic Arms In The World — And I Hate It
Other articles and videos you might like
Screenshots Suck. But They're About To Get A Lot Smarter
An Oral History Of #HugOps: How Tech's First Responders Built A Culture Of Empathy
Here Were The Most Advanced Pocket Computers From The 1980s