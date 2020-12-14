2370 members
Technology
Technology on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
How YouTube's Top Creator, MrBeast, Unlocked The Secrets Of Its Algorithm To Go Viral And Make Millions
The LedeThough Donaldson had been posting videos to YouTube since he was 12, when he dropped out of college at 18, he still didn't have much of a presence on the site. But one viral video — of himself counting to 100,000 — changed everything. "Once you know how to make a video go viral," Donaldson said, "it's just about how to get as many out as possible. You can practically make unlimited money."
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Here's The 15 Worst Smartphone Design Fails Of All-Time
How A Homeless High School Dropout Became CEO Of A $1 Billion Company
This Is the Stanford Vaccine Algorithm That Left Out Frontline Doctors