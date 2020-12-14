67
BEASTIE BOY

Submitted by Molly Bradley
MrBeast, AKA Jimmy Donaldson, dropped out of college in 2016 to figure out how to become the biggest sensation on YouTube. This year, he became YouTube's Creator of the Year. How did he crack the code?

The Lede

Though Donaldson had been posting videos to YouTube since he was 12, when he dropped out of college at 18, he still didn't have much of a presence on the site. But one viral video — of himself counting to 100,000 — changed everything. "Once you know how to make a video go viral," Donaldson said, "it's just about how to get as many out as possible. You can practically make unlimited money."

Key Details

  • In his intensive study of YouTube, Donaldson found key qualities that made videos stand out: a length between 10–20 minutes, a snappy headline, and getting the stakes across within the first 30 seconds of the video.
  • Since he started making money, a lot of his videos have involved giving away prizes to viewers who complete challenges. One prize: an island. Another: $1 million.
  • Donaldson is now partnering with restaurants across the country to cater for his new app, "Beast Burger."

