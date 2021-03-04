10
+ digg
TOO SMART FOR ITS OWN GOOD

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Your smart TV is spying on you. Here's how to stop it.

The Lede

With the purchase of a smart TV come the potential dangers of being spied on or hacked or having your privacy invaded. With most smart TVs now coming pre-loaded with automatic content recognition (ACR) software, there's a new risk that your viewing history and data might be shared or sold to third parties.

Key Details

  • Taping over your smart TV's camera and disabling the embedded microphones aren't enough to ensure your privacy.
  • To prevent your viewing data from being shared, navigate to the settings of your smart TV to turn off ACR.
  • Another way to ensure your data is secure is by making sure your TV isn't connected to the internet, though this advice might be harder to follow given that many people consume movies and shows from streaming services.

Other articles and videos you might like