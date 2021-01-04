46
+ digg
DON'T BE EVIL

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
Did you know that Google has been tracking and recording your every move, including your photos' location data? A lot of your data has collected.

The Lede

Unless you've specifically turned off location history tracking in your app settings, Google Photos and Maps know everywhere you've been.

Key Details

  • If you open Google Maps and click on "Your Timeline," there's a complete map that shows everywhere you've been. And if you click on "Places" in Google Photos, you'll see a map that indicates the precise location of where you took photos.
  • To turn off Google Map's tracking, go to "Manage Location History" under "Your Timeline" and turn off the "Location History" slider.
  • For Google Photos, activate the slider for "Hide photo location data" under the "Sharing" tab in Settings.

Other articles and videos you might like