2283 members
Technology
Technology on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
How To Get HBO Max On Roku
The LedeFollowing an agreement between Roku and WarnerMedia, Roku users will be able to download HBO Max beginning December 17.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
How Microsoft Killed Its One Cool App That Everyone Liked
How Russian Hackers Infiltrated The US Government For Months Without Being Spotted
Who Gets A Say In Our Dystopian Tech Future?