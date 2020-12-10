16


Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
The deal, which follows others with PlayStation 5 and Amazon Fire, will give 100 million+ Roku users access to the HBO Max app.

The Lede

Following an agreement between Roku and WarnerMedia, Roku users will be able to download HBO Max beginning December 17.

Key Details

  • Per the announcement, "Roku users will be able to download HBO Max from the Roku channel store and subscribe directly on their Roku device to access all of HBO Max."
  • Roku users who have already subscribed to HBO will see the HBO app update to become the HBO Max app, which they can access with their existing HBO credentials.
  • "Wonder Woman 1984" will debut on HBO Max on Dec. 25 at no additional cost to HBO Max subscribers.

