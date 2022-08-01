WI OH WHY
How To Fix Your Wi-Fi
The Lede
First off, when your internet is down or spotty, test your connection to figure out exactly what's wrong. You can run an internet speed test online (Speedtest.net is one option) or on an app on your phone or tablet (using Wi-Fi, not cellular data). If the speed test shows good bandwidth, check your Wi-Fi signal by running tests in different parts of your home or by your laptop or phone's built-in diagnostics. If your signal strength (RSSI) is below -70dBm, try the below steps.
Key Details
- Move your router to a more central location in your home if it's in a corner or blocked by large pieces or metal or electronics.
- Clean your router to make sure it's not clogged.
- If you're on the 2.4GHz band, try 5GHz, or vice versa.
- Use a Wi-Fi analyzer app to find a less crowded channel in the neighborhood and manually change it.
- At worst, you can use ethernet, buy more bandwidth, get a Wi-Fi extender, or get a new router or mesh networking kit.