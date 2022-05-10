How To Blur Your Home On Google Maps, Just Like A Few Supreme Court Justices

Following the leak of Justice Samuel Alito's draft decision that indicated the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that legalized abortion, there have been protests nationwide. Some of those protests have taken place outside the homes of conservative Supreme Court justices Alito, Brett Kavanaugh and John Roberts.

This week, in the wake of the protests, people on Twitter noted that Kavanaugh's and Alito's homes appeared blurred on Google Maps's Street View feature.

Justice Kavanaugh's home

Justice Alito's home

It's unclear when the homes were blurred and by whose requests, but it is possible for an individual to request that Google blur images of their home on Street View, or to blur any identifying information that happens to have been caught on Google's cameras, like a license plate of a person's face.

If you want to blur your home on Street View, navigate to your address and the view of your home. In the bottom-right corner of the image, you'll see a link that says "Report a problem."

When you click it, you'll be taken to a page where, under "Request blurring," you can select what you'd like Google Maps to blur (a face, your home, a car or license plate or another object).