NO WONDER THAT PASSWORD CRACKDOWN IS COMING
How Netflix Made $6 Billion Operating Profit In 2021, Visualized
453 reads | submitted by Adwait
Redditor chartr used Netflix's SEC filings to chart out the streaming giant's financials in a useful Sankey diagram. In 2021, the company's streaming revenue was $29.5 billion and DVD revenue was $182 million.
Key Takeaways:
- Nearly 68 percent of Netflix's total revenue goes towards licensing ($8.1B), producing ($4.2B), and other content related costs ($5.1B).
- Netflix's gross profit of $12.4B translates to just 50 percent in operating profits, after factoring in marketing costs (2.5B), tech and development related costs ($2.3B) and company running costs ($1.4B).
H/T: Reddit
[Photo by Mollie Sivaram]
