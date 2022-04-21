ASK NO QUESTIONS, HEAR NO LIES
New SEC Filing Details How Elon Musk Is Pooling Funds For Twitter Purchase
The Lede
Musk previously tried to purchase Twitter with an offer of $54.20 per share, in cash, which would have valued the bird app at around $43.4B — but the company hasn't responded to his offer. Twitter opted for a "poison pill" approach instead to block his takeover. A new SEC filing indicates how Musk could secure the funds to get this deal done. He intends to borrow a large sum, outright and against his own equity holdings, and further use his holdings to secure the total amount. Here are the details.
Key Details
- One tranche shows that Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions have "committed to provide $13 billion in financing" via a series of split-up loans.
- TechCrunch reports that Morgan Stanley and others have also said they'll provide $12.5 billion in margin loans against Musk's shares in Tesla and other companies.
- Musk has also put forth an "equity commitment letter" which is worth roughly $21B, according to the filing.
