5
+ digg
THE INTERGALACTIC FEDERATION

Submitted by Adwait
A murder in Antarctica could provide legal precedent for extraplanetary laws.

The Lede

Given that the 2020 Artemis Accords and the 1957 Outer Space Treaty state that “Outer space is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty," forthcoming missions to and settlements on Mars raise serious questions about the future of space law and governance on the Red Planet.

Key Details

  • NASA's plans to put a woman on the moon by 2024 and conduct a manned Mars mission by 2033 could become key policy events.
  • SpaceX, whose Starlink user agreement declares "no Earth-based government has authority or sovereignty over Martian activities," plans to have astronauts living on Mars by 2026–28.
  • While there's no precedent for adjudicating crimes committed in space, previous incidents in areas lacking legal jurisdiction and Congress's agreement to local mining could help guide space law.

Other articles and videos you might like