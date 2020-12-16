2393 members
How Elon Musk, Blue Origin And The US Could Set Up The First Extraterrestrial Government
The LedeGiven that the 2020 Artemis Accords and the 1957 Outer Space Treaty state that “Outer space is not subject to national appropriation by claim of sovereignty," forthcoming missions to and settlements on Mars raise serious questions about the future of space law and governance on the Red Planet.
Key Details
The Source
