COLOR MY WORLD
Here's Why The New iMac Might Be The Smartest Thing Apple Has Ever Done
Submitted by James Crugnale via inc.com
The LedeWith yesterday's announcement that its next iMac will be available in green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, blue and silver, Apple brings back the quintessential feature that put them on the map.
Key Details
- After years of only gray or dark gray iMacs, Apple decided to let its freak flag fly once again by providing seven color options.
- While faster M1 chips will make the iMacs more powerful than ever, the colors inject a sense of personality into the new lineup.
- Bringing back color options is sure to inspire lots of people to buy them.