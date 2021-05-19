TIMING IS EVERYTHING
Here's What We Know About The New Smartwatch OS From Google And Samsung
Submitted by Molly Bradley via theverge.com
The LedeGoogle and Samsung are merging their Wear OS and Tizen smartwatch platforms to create a superior smartwatch operating system. It's currently being called "Wear," and its goal is to improve Android smartwatches by a big leap. Here's what the smartwatch OS is expected to bring.
Key Details
- The battery life and system responsiveness of the new OS will be an improvement on Google's current Wear OS, with "smooth user interface animations and motion," Google said.
- In apps: a custom Google Maps app will navigate you with turn-by-turn directions, and Fitbit will be integrated into the smartwatch as well. Music apps will allow offline downloads.
- The next Samsung Galaxy will run Wear, and current Wear OS watches might be graded — TBA from Google.