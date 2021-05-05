Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
4421 members

Technology on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.

NO WHISTLING WHILE YOU WORK

Submitted by Molly Bradley via mentalfloss.com

News about peeing in bottles has made its way around the web, but there are a bunch more weird and sometimes disturbing things you should know about what it's like to be an employee at an Amazon warehouse.

The Lede

From incorporating Japanese logistics terminology into their management system to digital scanners that report you for working too slowly, conditions in Amazon's notorious warehouses sound like the pinnacle of capitalist dystopia. Here are just a few wild facts — you can find more on Mental Floss.

Key Details

  • There are timers that count down the 6.5 seconds within which workers must grab each item to pack.
  • If employees set so much as a foot in the path of the robots they work alongside, they'll be terminated on the spot. Amazon says it's a safety issue since the robots will stop for almost nothing.
  • Break times are strictly limited to 15 or 30 minutes with no exceptions, even if the break room or bathroom is far from the worker's station. Workers are also not allowed to sit down at their stations.