NO WHISTLING WHILE YOU WORK
Here Are 16 Dystopian Facts About Working In An Amazon Warehouse
Submitted by Molly Bradley via mentalfloss.com
The LedeFrom incorporating Japanese logistics terminology into their management system to digital scanners that report you for working too slowly, conditions in Amazon's notorious warehouses sound like the pinnacle of capitalist dystopia. Here are just a few wild facts — you can find more on Mental Floss.
Key Details
- There are timers that count down the 6.5 seconds within which workers must grab each item to pack.
- If employees set so much as a foot in the path of the robots they work alongside, they'll be terminated on the spot. Amazon says it's a safety issue since the robots will stop for almost nothing.
- Break times are strictly limited to 15 or 30 minutes with no exceptions, even if the break room or bathroom is far from the worker's station. Workers are also not allowed to sit down at their stations.