HBO Max Will Be Replaced Next Year By A New Service
The Lede
Summer 2023 will mark the end of both the HBO Max and Discovery+ apps. This was announced today by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an earnings call. There have been lots of reports, rumors, and official announcements from the company over the past few days revolving around the future of HBO, its staff, and several films such as "Batgirl" which are no longer being released.
Key Details
- “HBO Max has a competitive feature set, but it has had performance and customer issues,” Zaslav said.
- It's not clear what the new name, branding, or price of this streaming service app will be as of yet.
- There is also no word if more projects, shows, or movies are going to be shelved moving forward, only that all programming will be combined into one product.