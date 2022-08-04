Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

rip

Jared Russo avatar
Jared Russo · · 605 reads ·
HBO Max Will Be Replaced Next Year By A New Service
A new app will combine HBO Max and Discovery Plus in 2023. What is it called? We have no clue.

The Lede

Summer 2023 will mark the end of both the HBO Max and Discovery+ apps. This was announced today by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in an earnings call. There have been lots of reports, rumors, and official announcements from the company over the past few days revolving around the future of HBO, its staff, and several films such as "Batgirl" which are no longer being released.

Key Details

  • “HBO Max has a competitive feature set, but it has had performance and customer issues,” Zaslav said.
  • It's not clear what the new name, branding, or price of this streaming service app will be as of yet.
  • There is also no word if more projects, shows, or movies are going to be shelved moving forward, only that all programming will be combined into one product.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.