21
+ digg
ELECTRIC SLIDE

Submitted by James Crugnale
General Motors became the first big US automaker to announce it will produce only electric-powered passenger cars and SUVs by 2035.

The Lede

America's largest automaker pledged to have all of its cars and light SUVs go completely electric in the next 15 years.

Key Details

  • GM announced it will spend $27 billion to transform all of its non-heavy duty gas-powered vehicles to electric.
  • Environmental groups applauded the move, calling it a "breakthrough moment."
  • Despite the announcement, the car manufacturer has yet to comply with California's fuel efficiency standards.

Other articles and videos you might like