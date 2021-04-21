LEAKY BLINDERS
Facebook May Have Another Massive Data Leak To Deal With
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via arstechnica.com
The LedeIn a video, a researcher demonstrated how he was able to obtain email addresses linked to Facebook accounts using a tool called Facebook Email Search v1.0. According to the researcher, he had previously alerted Facebook to the vulnerability, but the company allegedly did not find this issue "important enough to be patched."
Key Details
- In a statement, Facebook acknowledged that it is aware of the issue and that it is deploying measures to fix it.
- Facebook, however, has not said whether it had ignored the researcher's initial concerns before he decided to go public with the information.
- Earlier this month, news broke that the personal data of over 500 million Facebook users had been leaked on an online hacking forum.