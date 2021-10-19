Facebook Is Planning To Rebrand The Company With A New Name

Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Submitted by Digg Editors via theverge.com

Facebook is expected to change its name, according to a source familiar with the plan, The Verge's Alex Heath reports.
After one of the worst months in its 17 year existence, the social network company is planning on rebranding itself as being "more than social media and all the ills that entail."

  • Mark Zuckerberg is expected to make the name change at the annual Connect conference on October 28, though its possible the news could come sooner.
  • Facebook's new company name is a "closely-guarded secret." Though The Verge believes it will have "something to do with Horizon."
  • Zuckerberg has previously said he has wanted the company to "transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company."

