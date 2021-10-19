THAT SHOULD DO IT
Facebook Is Planning To Rebrand The Company With A New Name
The Lede
After one of the worst months in its 17 year existence, the social network company is planning on rebranding itself as being "more than social media and all the ills that entail."
Key Details
- Mark Zuckerberg is expected to make the name change at the annual Connect conference on October 28, though its possible the news could come sooner.
- Facebook's new company name is a "closely-guarded secret." Though The Verge believes it will have "something to do with Horizon."
- Zuckerberg has previously said he has wanted the company to "transition from people seeing us as primarily being a social media company to being a metaverse company."
Here's The Bizarre Way This Republican Congressman Announced He Was Being Indicted For Lying To The FBI
Jeff Fortenberry broke the news he was being indicted for lying to the FBI by releasing a surreal video to his supporters inside his 1963 Ford F-100 pickup truck with his wife and dog Pippen by his side.