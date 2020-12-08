2254 members
Technology
Technology on Digg: the best articles, videos, tweets, and original content that the web is talking about right now.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Facebook Criticizes Apple’s iOS Privacy Changes With Full-Page Newspaper Ads
The LedeFacebook ran full-page ads in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post on Wednesday taking aim at Apple's upcoming iOS privacy changes, which will require developers to obtain users' permission to collect and monitor their data.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Etsy Was A Twee Culture Punchline. Now It's A Wall Street Darling
You Can Buy A Robot To Keep Your Lonely Grandparents Company. Should You?
Is A Massive Bubble In US Tech Stocks Coming — Or Is It Already Here?