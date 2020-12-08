84
AN APPLE A DAY KEEPS FACEBOOK AWAY.

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
Apple’s new iOS 14 privacy changes arrive soon.

The Lede

Facebook ran full-page ads in the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, and the Washington Post on Wednesday taking aim at Apple's upcoming iOS privacy changes, which will require developers to obtain users' permission to collect and monitor their data.

Key Details

  • The ad says Facebook is "standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere," adding that the "forced software update... will limit businesses' ability to run personalized ads and reach their customers effectively."
  • Following the update, iOS users will be able to opt out of data collection and tracking.
  • Said someone on Twitter, "I’m pretty certain #Facebook is fighting #Apple to retain access to personal data."

