Facebook Announced It's Changing Its Name To Meta
After 17 years of being known as Facebook (and earlier as TheFacebook, for those who remember way back when), the social network is rebranding itself as Meta.
- The name change comes as part of Mark Zuckerberg's move to pivot away from being known primarily as a social media company to build a "metaverse."
- Zuckerberg said the name change will "reflect who we are and what we hope to build."
- The big announcement came amid turmoil at the company with whistleblower Frances Haugen recently revealing how the company's other social media site Instagram was becoming a toxic place for teenagers.
