Elon Musk Gives New Ultimatum To Remaining Twitter Employees: 'Only Exceptional Performance Will Constitute A Passing Grade'
The Lede
Elon Musk emailed Twitter staff and gave them an ultimatum, saying they had until Thursday, November 16, to sign on to do "extremely hardcore" work, or they'd be asked to leave the company. The email subject line was "A fork in the road," and was first reported by the Washington Post.
Key Details
- Musk said in the memo that he wanted to make Twitter "much more engineering-driven" and said that employees should expect working long hours at a high intensity. "Only exceptional performance will constitute a passing grade," he wrote.
Any competent leader knows that pushing people into "long hours at high intensity" might be fine for a short term goal or to meet an immediate business need but it otherwise fatal to optimal performance.
Long hours at high intensity is not really sustainable without seeing other aspects of the business suffer and the overall quality of work doesn't see an gradual decline, then you end up seeing a sudden, often catastrophic failure.
Just professionally it's a poor ask, but even more so from an employee wellness standpoint - this is the clearest message yet from Musk that employee are not valued. Not as members of the twitter team and certainly not as individuals.