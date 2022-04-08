SHADY BUSINESS
Did Elon Musk Just Boost His Wealth By $150M In Exchange For A Small SEC Fine?
Elon Musk was 11 days late declaring his large stake in Twitter to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), a move that experts say allowed the Tesla CEO to amass $156M. The securities law requires investors to notify the SEC when they purchase more than a five percent stake in a company — a number Musk surpassed on March 14.
- Before disclosing his purchase of a large stake in Twitter, Musk continued to buy stock that experts say was obtained at an artificially low price.
- Between March 14 and the public disclosure of Musk's stake on Monday, the billionaire continued to buy stock at the price of around $39 per share, furthering his total stake in Twitter to 9.2 percent.
- Experts told The Washington Post that it's likely Musk will face a fine of only hundreds of thousands of dollars from the SEC.
