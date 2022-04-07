RUFFLED FEATHERS
Twitter Employees Are Not Happy About Elon Musk's Arrival
The Lede
Elon Musk's seat on the Twitter board of directors, after becoming the company's biggest shareholder this week, has some employees worried about the social media platform's ability to moderate content in the future.
Key Details
- Company insiders told Reuters that employees are concerned Musk will influence Twitter's policies when it comes to trolling and abusive or harmful content.
- Twitter said the board does not make policy decisions, but one employee told Reuters: "I find it hard to believe (the board) doesn't have influence. If that's the case, why would Elon want a board seat?"
- According to inside sources, a number of employees are now looking for new jobs. One said: "I don't want to work for somebody (like Musk)."
