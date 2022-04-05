Twitter Gave Elon Musk A Seat On The Board And Made Him Agree To Stop Buying More Shares

The world's richest individual (by a good margin) Elon Musk has been appointed to Twitter's board of directors, company CEO Parag Agrawal announced on Tuesday, April 5.

He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon! — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 5, 2022

The news was announced a day after Musk purchased a 9.2 minority stake in the company. The filings disclose that Musk will remain on the board until 2024 and has in turn agreed not to purchase more than 14.9 percent of Twitter's shares in this role, CNN reported.

Seems logical, because those who remember will know that Musk became a Tesla "co-founder" years after the company had began. "He's done some interesting things with Tesla for sure. I'm not sure why he also has to say he was a founder, when he wasn't. I don't understand that," Tesla co-founder Martin Eberhard has previously said.

Musk, who tweets like someone trying their best to cosplay a contrarian and often does a bad job at making jokes, said he was "Looking forward to working with Parag & Twitter board to make significant improvements to Twitter in coming months!"

Do you want an edit button? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 5, 2022

[Image courtesy Steve Jurvetson]