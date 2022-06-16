Popular
Molly Bradley
The Takeaways From Elon Musk's Address To Twitter Employees Today
Elon Musk held a video conference — from his phone — with Twitter employees for the first time today. The New York Times's Mike Isaac tweeted out the most notable bits from the conversation.

Elon Musk joined a virtual all-hands meeting at Twitter today, speaking with employees of the social media company for the first time since he began planning to acquire it.

Musk's deal is still moving forward, and he spoke with Twitter employees about his vision for the platform and how he aimed to address a variety of concerns and problems.

He appeared to be speaking via his phone, and apparently had a few audio issues during the broadcast.



Mike Isaac and other reporters for the New York Times kept a running log of the discussion both on the New York Times and on Twitter. Here are some of the highlights.


Why Elon Musk loves Twitter:

On content moderation:


On how his political views might affect Twitter:


On displaying intentions behind tweets:

On inclusiveness and diversity:

On employer-employee trust:

On remote work:


On layoffs:


On... aliens?


The meeting with Musk was only scheduled for 45 minutes, and reportedly ran longer than that, but Musk has agreed to speak further with Twitter employees in this format.




Read more on the New York Times.

Comments

