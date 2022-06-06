ON BRAND
Bots Halt Twitter Deal. Elon Musk Says Twitter Is 90% Spam, The Company Says It's 5%
The Lede
Elon Musk has continued to stall his offer to purchase Twitter for $54.20 a share. Shares fell five percent in Monday morning's early trading, and they had already fallen substantially below $54.20/share since Musk first made a move to purchase the social media company. Here's what CN'sN Brian Fung reports on Musk's latest effort to back out.
Key Details
- In a letter to Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's head of legal, policy and trust, signaling his displeasure with how the deal has been progressing, Musk wrote that Twitter is violating the merger agreement obligations by not providing him enough information.
- Musk wants to know how Twitter has researched its bot problem, which the company says is less than five percent of the active user base. Musk also wants to do his own assessment. He thinks bots and spam make up 90 percent.
