Elon Musk Tells SpaceX Employees That The Company Might Go Bankrupt
The Lede
In a leaked email, Elon Musk sounded the alarm surrounding the future of SpaceX after production issues arose about the engine of Starship — a Space X rocket that's being built in Chica, Texas, and was hyped to be the one that transported humans to the surface of Mars and the Moon.
Key Details
- Musk wrote in the email that there was "no way to sugarcoat" how bad the problem was.
- Last week, CNBC reported that a former SpaceX SVP of propulsion Will Heltsley left Raptor production because progress wasn't being made.
- Musk wrote that the company faces a "genuine risk of bankruptcy" if they fail to achieve the desired flight rate (once every two weeks) for the Starship by 2022.
Additional Thoughts
Here's the full email Musk sent to employees:
Unfortunately, the Raptor production crisis is much worse than it seemed a few weeks ago. As we have dug into the issues following exiting prior senior management, they have unfortunately turned out to be far more severe than was reported. There is no way to sugarcoat this.
I was going to take this weekend off, as my first weekend off in a long time, but instead I will be on the Raptor line all night and through the weekend.
Unless you have critical family matters or cannot physically return to Hawthorne, we need all hands on deck to recover from what is, quite frankly, a disaster.
The consequences for SpaceX if we can’t get enough reliable Raptors made is that we then can’t fly Starship, which means we then can’t fly Starlink Satellite V2 (Falcon has neither the volume nor the mass to orbit needed for satellite V2). Satellite V1 by itself is financially weak, whereas V2 is strong.
In addition, we are spooling up terminal production to several million units per year, which will consume massive capital, assuming that satellite V2 will be on orbit to handle the bandwidth demand. These terminals will be useless otherwise.
What it comes down to is that we face genuine risk of bankruptcy if we cannot achieve a Starship flight rate of at least once every two weeks next year.
Thanks,
Elon
