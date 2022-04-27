Popular
Two Reasons Why Elon Musk Will Not Go Through With Twitter Purchase
Reuters Breakingviews columnists Lauren Silva Laughlin and Gina Chon make a case for why Elon Musk will eventually not purchase the microblogging site.

The Lede

Around 2018 Musk was going to take on See's Candies — owned by Warren Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Corporation — but nothing ended up happening. That's what they think could happen with his current situation with Twitter. Here's why.

Key Details

  • Tesla stock falling in value could be his primary concern, they write, because he might need to sell shares to fund anything new. It's already dropped since his first announcement involving Twitter.
  • According to the writers, Musk would have a tough time navigating China, where Tesla produces half its vehicles, because of the country's relationship with Twitter.

Comments

