Submitted by James Crugnale
GM's decision this week to phase out gasoline vehicles is the latest in a major shift that will mean drastic new demands on electric utilities. Here are four things that will need to happen.

The Lede

America is about to get a lot more electric cars. Here are the expected challenges that await this coming surge.

Key Details

  • General Motors announced earlier this week that its car and light truck fleet would be fully electric by 2035.
  • If every American switched to an electric car, the country's electricity use would go up by 25 percent.
  • Challenges include the need for more charging stations, the strain of millions of vehicles plugging in at once and the transition to an electric grid that produces fewer greenhouse gases.

