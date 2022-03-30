Sure, why not
Dyson’s New Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are Also Air-Purifying, Obviously
Submitted by Darcy Jimenez via theverge.com
The Lede
Technology company Dyson has launched the Zone, noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones equipped with a built-in air purifier to reduce both noise and air pollution.
Key Details
- Dyson is yet to reveal the price or specifications of the product.
- The company says the filters in the Zone's visor can filter out up to 99% of particle pollution.
- The headphones have three different noise cancellation settings, including one that allows you to hear important noises like car horns and sirens.
