Sure, why not

Dyson’s New Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are Also Air-Purifying, Obviously
The wait for Bluetooth headphones that deliver purified air to the mouth and nose is over.

Technology company Dyson has launched the Zone, noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones equipped with a built-in air purifier to reduce both noise and air pollution.

  • Dyson is yet to reveal the price or specifications of the product.
  • The company says the filters in the Zone's visor can filter out up to 99% of particle pollution.
  • The headphones have three different noise cancellation settings, including one that allows you to hear important noises like car horns and sirens.

