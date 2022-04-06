YOU HAD ONE JOB
Why Experts Don't Like Dyson's New Personal Air Purifier
The Lede
In Dyson's new air-purifying headphones, clean air is directed to your mouth and nose through a filter in the headphone ear cups that cleans incoming air. Dyson makes it clear that this isn't a pandemic-proof solution, just their new development in wearable tech. Here's what the experts think.
Key Details
- Mike Epstein in Popular Science wrote in a review: "The headset doesn't cover your mouth, so it can't suppress the particles in your breath from spreading to others."
- There currently is no full visor, but Dyson says they will include a face covering with the final product by Fall 2022.
- Other medical experts are unconvinced about the mechanics of the device and have yet to test it.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments