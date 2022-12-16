Cybercrime Statistics In The US, Visualized

Cybercrime can be a lucrative business; in the US, the average cybercriminal pockets a whopping $14,048 per scam. But the number of cybercriminals and victims, and the amount of money they steal, varies widely from state to state.

To show how different parts of America are impacted by cybercrime, Surfshark analyzed data from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center and visualized the results.

Key Findings:

With 801 victims per 100,000 internet users — more than four times the national average — Nevada is home to more cybercrime victims than any state.

When it comes to the state with the most cybercrime perpetrators, Nevada takes first place again with 150 per 100,000 Internet users.

On average, cybercriminals steal the most money in Colorado ($33,604), followed by Louisiana ($31,064) and New York ($29,918).

Via Surfshark.