'YOUR HOUSE ISN'T SERVICEABLE'
How Comcast Tried To Get A Man To Pay $19,000 For A New Connection
The Lede
Before moving to Washington state from Virginia in May 2021, Rowny checked Comcast's website to see if they would service his new area, he told Ars Technica. Comcast first told him an extension would cost $19K, so Rowny got the job with some help of a contractor and it cost him roughly $10K.
Key Details
- It all started when Comcast told Rowny that his "home is approximately 503 feet away from our plant and unfortunately, this location is not serviceable by Comcast at this time."
- Comcast refused to send an installer to Rowny after the line extension was complete because company records had the wrong date of completion in their books.
- Rowny had to escalate the issue with a senior vice president and eventually got a working connection in mid-January.
