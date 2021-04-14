Picks Video Long Reads Tech
NFT
Popular cryptocurrency marketplace Coinbase will go public on Nasdaq on Wednesday, a first for a crypto startup in the US. Its listing marks a coming out party of sorts for cryptocurrencies.

The Lede

Coinbase, which is based in San Francisco, received a $250 reference share price on Tuesday, valuing the startup at around $65 billion. "It blows a lot of the traditional tech and finance companies out of the water," said venture capitalist Jalak Jobanputra.

Key Details

  • Coinbase, which has 56M registered users and 1,700 employees, brought in $1.8B in revenue in the first three months of 2021. Its Q1 net profit was between $730–800M.
  • Brian Armstrong, a former AirBnb software engineer and Goldman Sachs trader, founded Coinbase in 2012.
  • Crypto has recently gained widespread acceptance after corporations like Tesla and Morgan Stanley have started to take a keen interest in the market.