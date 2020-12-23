2409 members
Technology
Clubhouse Makes Way For Influencers
The LedeClubhouse, an audio-only social app, is trying to cultivate its own set of influencers. In a bid to accelerate growth, the company recently launched a Creator Pilot Program of 40 influencers who will be given early access to exclusive tools and regular meetings with the app's founders.
Key Details
The Source
