8
+ digg
PUT YOUR MONEY WHERE YOUR MOUTH IS

Submitted by Adwait
Tech investors have warmed to the idea that being a content creator is a legitimate form of business.

The Lede

Clubhouse, an audio-only social app, is trying to cultivate its own set of influencers. In a bid to accelerate growth, the company recently launched a Creator Pilot Program of 40 influencers who will be given early access to exclusive tools and regular meetings with the app's founders.

Key Details

  • Clubhouse initially hosted discussions between venture capitalists and but has since added talk shows, DJ takeovers and dating events.
  • Clubhouse currently has 600,000 registered users and was valued at nearly $100 million in May.
  • Clubhouse is under pressure to compensate creators. In 2015, 20 creators walked away from Vine after the company refused to pay them. Vine shut down a year later.

Other articles and videos you might like