Submitted by Adwait
LG has a phone with a sweet rolling display that will be released this year. Plus, air purifiers are so hot right now.

The Lede

On day one of the Consumer Electronics Show, Samsung, LG and others previewed new products including TVs, smartphones and home-tech items, mostly through virtual press conferences.

Key Details

  • LG released the first visuals of the LG Rollable, a design with a screen that expands and contracts based on the user's needs.
  • The high-end TV wars are heating up with TCL and LG both unveiling new product lines with 8K technology.
  • Samsung also debuted a new line of robots including the JetBot 90 AI Plus, which will primarily work as a smart vacuum and home security camera, and the Bot Handy, which may also pour you a glass of wine in the future.

