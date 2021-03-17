4108 members
Apple's HomePod Mini Has A Secret Sensor Waiting To Be Switched On
The LedeThe HomePod mini speaker, launched last November, has a sensor that measures a room's temperature and humidity. The sensor, 1.5 by 1.5 millimeters in size, is embedded at the bottom of the device's plastic case and currently is not switched on.
Key Details
