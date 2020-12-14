2368 members
Apple's Electric Car Is Reportedly On Track For 2024 Production
The LedeApple is reportedly aiming to start production on a self-driving electric car by 2024. The company is expected to seek out a manufacturing partner to build the prospective Apple vehicle.
Key Details
The Source
