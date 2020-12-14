25
+ digg
WHAT'LL THEY CALL IT, THE ICAR?

Submitted by James Crugnale
Apple is moving forward with self-driving car technology and is targeting 2024 to produce a passenger vehicle that could include its own breakthrough battery technology, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Apple's automotive efforts have been code named Project Titan.

The Lede

Apple is reportedly aiming to start production on a self-driving electric car by 2024. The company is expected to seek out a manufacturing partner to build the prospective Apple vehicle.

Key Details

  • The car will reportedly be powered by "monocell" battery technology.
  • A person knowledgable of the situation says the battery design will make the batteries cheaper and greatly expand the vehicle's range.
  • "If there is one company on the planet that has the resources to do that, it’s probably Apple. But at the same time, it’s not a cellphone," a person who worked on Project Titan told Reuters.

Other articles and videos you might like