Apple Announces New 'Peek Performance' Event On March 8, Here's What To Expect
Submitted by Adwait via macrumors.com
The Lede
MacRumors writes that the Apple is expected to announce a fresh set of technical changes, including an upgraded iPhone SE, updated iPad Air and possibly new Macs (could be the Mac Mini, the 13-inch MacBook Pro or both) fitted with their Apple silicon chip. The event will stream on Tuesday, March 8 at 10 AM PST.
Key Details
- The third iteration of the iPhone SE could turn out smaller, but no major design changes are expected. It's rumored that it will retain bezels, a home button and Touch ID.
- The updated iPad Air will also look the same but might have faster chips under the hood and a new FaceTime camera.
- Another rumor circulating is the introduction of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple's new M2 chip, which will serve as a budget option for the Pro line.
