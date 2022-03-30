WHY WE CAN'T HAVE NICE THINGS
How Hackers Tricked Apple And Meta Into Giving Up A Bunch Of Your User Data
Submitted by James Crugnale via ca.finance.yahoo.com
The Lede
Experts told Bloomberg that when tech companies receive requests for information like this, they usually come with a subpoena or search warrant attached — which are signed by a judge. However, in certain emergency cases, they could go through without a court order.
Key Details
- It's not clear how many times these tech companies (Snap, Meta, Apple and others) have been approached by hackers, and cybersecurity researchers think they could be UK and US based minors.
- There could be a link between a minor who is also involved with the group Lapsus$, which recently hacked Microsoft, Samsung and Nvidia.
- Bloomberg reports that a group called "Recursion Team" could be behind the forged legal requests from 2021 and says that the group is no longer active and its members have moved on.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments