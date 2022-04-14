'we still have a ways to go'
Highlights From Amazon CEO Andy Jassy's First Letter To Shareholders
2.4k reads | submitted by Adwait via bloomberg.com
The Lede
Amazon has been criticized for the poor working conditions its workers are subjected to in the warehouses, which have resulted in injuries — issues with nerves, muscles and joints — causes by overworking, added stress and sub-par conditions and infrastructure. Here's how Jassy addressed it in his first letter to shareholders as company CEO.
Key Details
- Jassy said he spent time with safety teams but couldn't find a "silver bullet" that could reduce serious accidents and deaths in the warehouses.
- He also floated the idea of wearable devices which would alert workers when they were in compromised conditions. "But we still have a ways to go," he wrote.
- Shares of the company went down by one percent on Thursday at 9:55 AM in New York.
