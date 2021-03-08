934
+ digg
RETURNING BACK ONLINE

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho
This cosmic megastructure may be the key to resurrection — and immortality.

The Lede

Russian researchers believe that in the very distant future we might be able to create digital copies of ourselves by feeding an enormous amount of our historical and personal data to a super-intelligent AI.

Key Details

  • The creation of a digital replica of ourselves will also require a Dyson Sphere, a megastructure that will help harness energy from the sun.
  • Researchers say that we currently don't have the technology to build such a structure, but nanorobots might be able to do so in the future.
  • Some scientists have raised the question of whether or not a digital resurrection is actually feasible, even if the technology were there, as there is much that shapes a person's development beyond data and records.

Other articles and videos you might like

101
+ digg
POST-MORTEM DATA POINTS

Submitted by Adwait
If we rethink death in a way that technology replaces the concepts, rituals, moments, and relations that surround passing, do we necessarily redefine the future — all futures — as well?