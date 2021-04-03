A TREASURE TROVE FOR IDENTITY THIEVES
A Half-Billion Facebook Users' Personal Information Was Just Posted Online For Free
Submitted by James Crugnale via businessinsider.com
The LedeThe personal information of hundreds of millions of Facebook users was posted on a hacking forum.
Key Details
- According to Alon Gal, a cybercrime intelligence expert, if you have a Facebook account, "it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked."
- Gal said the information could be used by identity thieves to impersonate users in phishing schemes or other fraud attempts.
- He added that Facebook was largely powerless from shielding its users from the security breach except to notify users that their personal information has been exposed.