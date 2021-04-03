Picks Video Long Reads Tech
A TREASURE TROVE FOR IDENTITY THIEVES

In one of the biggest privacy breaches in recent memory, the phone numbers, full names, locations, birthdates and other information of 533 million Facebook users was leaked online.

The Lede

The personal information of hundreds of millions of Facebook users was posted on a hacking forum.

Key Details

  • According to Alon Gal, a cybercrime intelligence expert, if you have a Facebook account, "it is extremely likely the phone number used for the account was leaked."
  • Gal said the information could be used by identity thieves to impersonate users in phishing schemes or other fraud attempts.
  • He added that Facebook was largely powerless from shielding its users from the security breach except to notify users that their personal information has been exposed.